Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Position Trimmed by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Veritas cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CVE stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.93. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.21%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

