Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 131,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 127.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. B. Riley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $474.84 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.56 and a 200 day moving average of $401.25.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.