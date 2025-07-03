Clune & Associates LTD. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

