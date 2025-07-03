Clune & Associates LTD. Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VDE opened at $121.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

