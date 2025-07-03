Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

