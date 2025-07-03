Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSCP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,761,000.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $642.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

