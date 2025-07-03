Sebold Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

