Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $579.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

