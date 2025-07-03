Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 2,760 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

