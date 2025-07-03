Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 12,395 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,649,000. Finally, LHM Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 196,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.