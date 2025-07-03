Chaney Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,278 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,262,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,295,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $81.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

