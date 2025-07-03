Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $138.52 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

