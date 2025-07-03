Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 12,588 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of -130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

