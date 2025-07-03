Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.