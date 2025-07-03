Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Reduced by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.19.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
