Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in JD.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

