755 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $435.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.34. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $177.85 and a 52-week high of $476.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

