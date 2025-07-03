Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GLW opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $715,793.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.