VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.18

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
