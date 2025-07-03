VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.18

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

