VanEck FTSE China A50 ETF (ASX:CETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

VanEck FTSE China A50 ETF (ASX:CETF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 5.0% increase from VanEck FTSE China A50 ETF’s previous final dividend of $1.21.

VanEck FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Performance

