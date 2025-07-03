VanEck MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

VanEck MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:GRNV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 111.1% increase from VanEck MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
