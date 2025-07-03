Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $315,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $720.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

