Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

