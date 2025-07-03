VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF (MVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF (ASX:MVE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 117.2% increase from VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.29.

VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF Stock Performance

