VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF (ASX:QSML) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF (ASX:QSML – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 80.0% increase from VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.