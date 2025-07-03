Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) is Clune & Associates LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.6% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.02.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
