iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

