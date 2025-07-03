Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 235,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,062,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

