CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. CGI Group accounts for 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Group by 9,881.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CGI Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 76,175 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group Stock Down 0.6%

GIB stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.63. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CGI Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGI Group

About CGI Group

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.