Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Woori Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Woori Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Bank Stock Up 1.3%

WF opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Woori Bank has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

