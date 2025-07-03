Axis Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $145.96 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

