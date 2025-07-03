Axis Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 329,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 138,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.