Ativo Capital Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,655 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for about 1.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.1%

HMY stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.94. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.