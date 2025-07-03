Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

