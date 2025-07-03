RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $144.51 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

