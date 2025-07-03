EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI) vs. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head to Head Survey

EAU Technologies (OTCMKTS:EAUI – Get Free Report) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EAU Technologies has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery $144.95 million 4.84 $23.05 million $0.37 34.81

This table compares EAU Technologies and Energy Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than EAU Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EAU Technologies and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EAU Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 2 3 3.33

Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of 46.55%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than EAU Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares EAU Technologies and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EAU Technologies N/A N/A N/A Energy Recovery 15.21% 9.96% 8.75%

Summary

Energy Recovery beats EAU Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EAU Technologies

EAU Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets equipment that uses water electrolysis to create non-toxic cleaning and disinfecting fluids for food safety applications and dairy drinking water in the United States. Its products include Primacide A, a disinfecting and sanitizing fluid that kills bacteria, yeast, molds, viruses, and other organisms; Primacide B, an alkaline based cleaner; and Primacide C, which is used to stabilize acid water. The company’s fluids are used in commercial food processing, and organic or non-organic agricultural and consumer products that clean, disinfect, remediate, hydrate, and moisturize. It markets its products primarily for food and beverage processing, dairy production and processing, meat and poultry processing, and agricultural grow-out and processing industries, as well as environmental remediation, medical, seafood processing, and grocery store produce and meat departments. The company was formerly known as Electric Aquagenics Unlimited, Inc. and changed its name to EAU Technologies, Inc. in January 2007. EAU Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

