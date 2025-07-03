CPS Technologies (CPSH) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Volatility and Risk

CPS Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPS Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPS Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CPS Technologies $21.12 million -$3.13 million -14.55 CPS Technologies Competitors $2.48 billion $167.53 million 35.48

CPS Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than CPS Technologies. CPS Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPS Technologies -12.75% -18.95% -14.97% CPS Technologies Competitors 3.57% -15.55% 1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CPS Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.2% of CPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of CPS Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “ELEC – MISC COMPONENTS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPS Technologies peers beat CPS Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages that includes metal matrix composite components for hybrid circuits; and produces armor for naval and military applications. The company sells its products to microelectronics systems companies. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Norton, Massachusetts.

