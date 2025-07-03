Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Financial Survey

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sphere Entertainment and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $48.70, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Atlanta Braves”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.48 -$200.65 million ($10.02) -4.24 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.41 -$21.65 million ($0.35) -165.57

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -33.00% -16.78% -8.34% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Atlanta Braves on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

