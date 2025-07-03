Head-To-Head Review: Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) & The Competition

Risk and Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares 15.17% N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares Competitors 11.74% 7.12% 0.82%

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pioneer Bankshares pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $19.82 million $2.68 million 8.39 Pioneer Bankshares Competitors $486.71 million $53.75 million 12.71

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares. Pioneer Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Bankshares peers beat Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

