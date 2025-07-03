Axis Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.