Axis Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
