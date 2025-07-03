Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 318,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 536.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

