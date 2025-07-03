Novem Group Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Novem Group increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ASML by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $799.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

