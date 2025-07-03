Novem Group Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in eBay by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 384,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,358 shares of company stock valued at $20,032,051. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.78 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

