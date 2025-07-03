Randstad (RANJY) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Randstad to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 0.49% 9.48% 3.52% Randstad Competitors -98.39% -16.17% -8.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Randstad pays out 215.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Staffing” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 138.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Randstad lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Randstad and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 2 0 1 2.67 Randstad Competitors 91 603 742 46 2.50

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Randstad’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Randstad has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $26.11 billion $133.10 million 75.95 Randstad Competitors $4.43 billion $37.26 million 8.93

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Randstad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

