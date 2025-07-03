Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $358.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.41 and a 200 day moving average of $312.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

