Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.84 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

