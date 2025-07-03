Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

