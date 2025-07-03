Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 218.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.