BetterWealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

