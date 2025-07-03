Unified Investment Management Sells 488 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unified Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Unified Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $374.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.