Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after acquiring an additional 319,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,479,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,381,000 after purchasing an additional 138,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $186,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $325.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

